"Nova Poshta" opened its first branch in Estonia and launched its own courier delivery service. Delivery from Ukraine to Estonia — from 5 days.

The first branch of "Nova Poshta" was opened in Tallinn at the address: Estonia pst 7, 10412. It is possible to receive and send documents, parcels and cargo up to 1 000 kg to Ukraine. The branch is open every day.

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to Estonia:

documents — UAH 250;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 400;

parcels up to 10 kg — 600 hryvnias;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 1 200;

cargo from 30 to 100 kg — 40 hryvnias per kilogram.

Customers can also call a courier through the "Nova Poshta" website and mobile app to make a shipment to any address throughout Estonia. Delivery or collection of the shipment by courier from the address is paid additionally: +100 UAH for shipments up to 30 kg; + UAH 250 for every 100 kg.

"Nova Poshta" has already opened 66 branches in Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia and Moldova. "Nova Poshta" will appear in Latvia in a week.