”Nova Poshta” opened in Great Britain

"Nova Poshta" opened the first two branches in Great Britain. This is the 13th European country in which "Nova Poshta" opened a branch and launched courier delivery. Delivery time from Ukraine to Great Britain — from five days.

This was reported by the press service of Nova Poshta.

The company opened its first two offices in London: mail up to 30 kg at 42 Fleet St, Temple, EC4Y 1BT and cargo up to 1,000 kg at Unit 7, Falcon Court, St. Martin`s Way, SW17 0JH. They work every day.

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to Great Britain to the branch is as follows:

documents up to 1 kg — UAH 900;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 950;

parcels up to 10 kg — UAH 1,500;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 2,500.

Customers can also order delivery of parcels up to 100 kg by courier to any address in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. For shipments up to 30 kg, you will need to pay an additional 100 hryvnias, and for every 100 kg of parcels, you will need to pay 250 hryvnias.