”Nova Post” launched delivery between European countries

“Nova Post” introduced a new service — delivery of documents, parcels or cargo up to 100 kilograms between European countries where it has branches.

Babel was informed about this in the press service of the company.

The new service is currently available in all countries with “Nova Post” branches, except Moldova, Romania and the United Kingdom. The delivery time between European countries is from two days.

You can order “Nova Post” delivery between European countries at a branch, at an address, at a post office or at a parcel drop-off point. The cost will depend on the weight of the shipment and the distance between the countries.

If, for example, you want to send a parcel weighing 2 kilograms from Poland to Germany to a “Nova Post” branch, it will cost 43 zlotys (approximately 430 hryvnias), while it will cost 65 zlotys to Spain. Delivery of a parcel to the address by courier costs PLN 10.

Previously, “Nova Post” delivered parcels from foreign offices to Ukraine and vice versa.

“Nova Post” is the brand under which “Nova Poshta” operates in Europe.