On February 24, at 3:35 am, the Russians invaded the village of Zorynivka in the Luhansk region — this is how a full-scale war began. “Babel” spoke with a border guard who met the invaders with weapons

Eight years before the invasion

33-year-old Andriy Lernatovych headed the border department in Milove in 2021. Before that, he lived in Kyiv, and worked as a border guard at Igor Sikorsky Airport and Boryspil International Airport. When the position of head of the border department in Milove became vacant, he immediately agreed. Andriy says he understood that he was going to one of the most challenging regions of the country, but he didnʼt expect that it would be this hard.

“I lived in the office for the whole of 2021. I slept on the couch,” Lernatovych tells Babel. “At half past seven, I reported the situation to the commanders. It happened that I didnʼt go to bed for several days.”

Before the February 24 invasion, a third of the Luhansk region was occupied. The length of the border with the occupied territory was 140 kilometers, with Russia — 642. The area of responsibility of the Milove department was a hundred-kilometer section of the border with Russia, which is called Zelenka — steppes and forests with border posts. Also, the Milove checkpoint is the only one in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Luhansk region where it was possible to cross the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Smugglers passed through Milove two or three times a day. They bought gasoline and diesel in Russia and sold them in Ukraine. They bought places in the queues to not wait for a long time at the crossing. This scheme is typical for border regions, but Lernatovych didnʼt like it and declared war on smugglers. He forced them to stand in queues and undergo thorough checks. They quarreled with the border guard, offered money, and asked how much [bribe] to bring.

Khristina Gubska / «Бабель»

“I understood that if the [Russian] FSB allows smugglers to ride here and there every day, it means they are keeping them on the hook, and they are leaking information,” says Lernatovych. “I was treated negatively in the village. It happened that I was walking along the road, and people were following me or showing something with their hands.”

The Russian-Ukrainian border divides Milove in half along Druzhba Narodiv Street. Houses with odd numbers belong to Ukraine, and houses with even numbers belong to the Russian village of Chertkovo. Until 2014, residents of Milove and Chertkovo visited each other freely, many have relatives on different sides of the border. In 2014, pro-Russian militants tried to capture Milove but failed. It was forbidden to cross Druzhba Narodiv Street — residents could only go to each other through the official checkpoint.

In 2018, Russia erected a three-meter fence with barbed wire in the middle of the street. Ukraine limited the crossing of the border for Russians — they were allowed to pass only with foreign passports, and men were checked especially carefully. Druzhby Narodiv Street was patrolled around the clock. As Lernatovych recalls, Ukrainian and Russian border guards didnʼt communicate with each other.

“In Chertkov, the border department was headed by Andrey Didenko. We met several times at the border when we handed over to the Russians illegal immigrants who entered from them. Didenko spoke Russian and said: ʼI would like you to speak Russian too.ʼ And I answered: ʼAnd I would like us to speak Ukrainian.ʼ And so everyone stuck to their language,” the border guard recalls. “I think he checked what kind of person I am, whether I can become a collaborator.”

A month before the full-scale invasion, "Great construction" reached Milove. The three-kilometer road on the Ukrainian side was covered with new asphalt. The locals became even more convinced that the military exercises of the Russians on the border were just the rattling of weapons.

“Attention! Itʼs the state border of Ukraine. Trespassing is prohibited.” is written on the sign. Khristina Gubska / «Бабель»

A week before the invasion

February 2022 was particularly stressful for Luhansk border guards. Lernatovych recalls that the locals constantly passed on information about the military maneuvers of the Russians. They showed a video about 50-60-kilometer convoys of Russian vehicles approaching Chertkov. In one of the village schools, the Russians set up a hospital. And two days before the invasion, the police, prosecutorʼs office, and other Russian state structures left the village.

The number of Russian border guards has doubled. They wore a different uniform, with body armor and helmets, and had more weapons than usual: machine guns appeared.

“Not three Russian patrols began to appear at the Druzhby Narodiv Street, but seven,” recalls Lernatovych. “Previously, we knew all the Russian border guards by face. Now I didnʼt recognize a single person.”

Andriy reported the situation to the command of the Luhansk border guard detachment, which was based in Lysychansk. In response, he heard: “Work as usual. Monitor the situation.” On February 22, Lernatovych met with the police chief of Milove, Oleksiy Shulika. He said that in case of war, they need to act together.

What happened in Ukraine a week before the invasion February 16 Unity Day was held in Ukraine for the first time, after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decree “On urgent measures to consolidate Ukrainian society.” Western media announced Russiaʼs attack on this day. In his speech, Zelensky said: “We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity.” February 17 The “LPR” shelled Stanytsia Luhanska settlement and Vrubivka billage from Grads. Kindergarten and school were hit. February 18 The “LPR” shelled the Shchastya city from Grads. A humanitarian aid column, a school and the Luhansk TPP were destroyed. Evacuation to Russia began in the occupied territories. February 19 Forced mobilization of men began in the “LPR”. February 21 Putin recognized the independence of certain regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by the “LPR” and “DPR” militant groups, and declared that he would introduce regular Russian troops into these territories. February 23 The Verkhovna Rada voted to introduce a state of emergency in Ukraine from 00:00 on February 24th.

The day before the invasion

From February 22, Lernatovych slept in his office. He and other border guards didnʼt take off their bulletproof vests. All day on February 23, Russia allowed Ukrainians into its territory very slowly. After 6 pm, a queue of a dozen cars and people on foot formed at the border between Ukraine and Russia. At 10 pm, the Russians began to let only their own citizens through, and the Ukrainians were turned back. At 11:30 pm, Andriy Lernatovych arrived at the crossing point. The people who were turned away at the checkpoint said that the Russians would not let Ukrainians through for another week. Andriy reported the situation to the command. The reply was: “We are working as usual.”

At midnight, he noticed that Ukrainian customs officials were collecting their belongings.

“And so what? What is the situation? I ask them. And they replied: ʼWell, everything is fine.ʼ And I see that they are taking away documentation, computers”, the border guard recalls.

The night of the invasion

At 1:30 am on February 24, convoys of Russian vehicles were heard approaching the border in Milove. Andriy came from the checkpoint to the department building. The border guards were at work — in bulletproof vests, helmets, with service pistols and submachine guns. The hum of military equipment could be heard even indoors. Andriy gathered everyone and said: “We are preparing to carry out combat missions.”

“The department had machine guns, ten hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and many boxes of ammunition,” he says. “I ordered them to be loaded into official cars — UAZs. I wanted to see how fast we could do it and how fast we could unload.”

He himself climbed the border observation tower to see how the convoys were moving.

“The noise was so strong that I called the commander in Lysychansk. Just put on the speakerphone so he could hear them driving,” Lernatovych says. “I understood that the situation was difficult, but I didnʼt think about war. I thought that the Russians would come to the border and stop in order to put pressure on [Volodymyr] Zelensky and provoke us. In 2014, negotiators from the Russians came to military units and border guards in Crimea and tried to talk them to their side. I thought it would be the same for us. I will be convinced. And I will convince. I will say that we are on our land and will not go anywhere.”

Border guards loaded weapons into a car at 3:20 am on February 24. They went to smoke and catch their breath. At 3:35 am Lernatovych got a call from the nearby village of Zorynivka. A Russian sabotage group entered there and shot a Ukrainian border guard.

Khristina Gubska / «Бабель»

Mykilske border point was based in Zorynivka, which was subordinate to Lernatovych. Zorynivka is a railway station. The building is Ukrainian, and the railway track is Russian. The Russians used it until 2019, and then built tracks to bypass it. On the other side of the tracks is the Russian village of Tarasivka.

Lernatovych went to Zorynivka with three border guards. On the outskirts of the village, they told him what had happened. Six border guards were on duty that night. In the thermal imagers, they saw that eight people in full equipment were coming from the Russian side — it was a sabotage and reconnaissance group. Denys Tkach, the senior in the order, ordered to retreat, because the enemyʼs forces prevailed. The border guards left one by one, but at some point there was a crash of iron on the asphalt — maybe someoneʼs helmet fell. The Russians opened fire, the border guards ran in different directions, and Tkach didnʼt make it — he died on the spot.

Andriy remembers that he looked at the phone — 4:05 am. At that moment he received a call from Milove and was informed that the border department was covered by Grads.

Khristina Gubska / «Бабель»

How Denys Tkach was killed Denys Tkachʼs body was found by his parents on February 24 at nine oʼclock in the morning. They went to look for him, because his wife Oksana couldnʼt reach him since four in the morning. In the afternoon, she took the body and buried her husband in the village of Mykilske, where they lived. It is next to Zorynivka. “I came to their post. Denys was lying face to the sky. The head and torso are on the street, and the legs are in their booth, where they were on duty,” widow Oksana Tkach tells Babel. “He wasnʼt wearing a bulletproof vest, although everyone who saw him before his death assures that he did not take it off. The torso, legs and arms were riddled with bullet holes. I was told that the Russians could remove his body armor after his death. But then the body would not be riddled with bullets, and there were not an inch left intact. The only thing that wasnʼt shot was the face. According to Lernatovych, Denys Tkach could have been tortured to find out where the watchmen were, but he couldnʼt have known that.

Attack on Milove

The Russians shelled Grads from the territory of Chertkov. They aimed at the border guards and the police in Milove — at those who could resist, because there was no military unit in the village. The border guards and the police had nothing to fight back.

“And where to shoot? They ransacked the streets, where there are civilian houses,” says Andriy. “I reported to the command, we were ordered to urgently leave Milove and redeploy to Bilovodsk.”

The cars of the border guard were already loaded with weapons, so in a few minutes they left the yard of the border department. Lernatovych left for Bilovodsk from Zorynivka. On the way, he received a call from the head of Milove Oleg Savchenko. He said that they were being fired upon. The border guard discreetly answered: “I know.” He kept silent about the redeployment — he didnʼt know whether Savchenko could be trusted.

“We had an action plan in case of an attack. It was developed a long time ago, and two weeks before the invasion, we were gathered in Lysychansk, and we repeated it. Bilovodsk was the first line where we had to retreat and take up defense if the enemyʼs forces prevailed,” Lernatovych recalls.

Columns of Russian vehicles entered Milove between four and five in the morning.