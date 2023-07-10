The head of the PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin and his commanders met with Putin after the rebellion

The French newspaper Liberation wrote that on July 1 Prigozhin met with Putin, the head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.

Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov officially confirmed this, but noted that it was on June 29.

According to him, Russian President Putin held a meeting with the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders after the rebellion. The meeting, which lasted three hours, was attended by 35 participants, among them the commanders of detachments and the leadership of the PMC.

Peskov stated that Putin assessed the actions of the "Wagnerians" during the full-scale war, listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them "further employment options.”