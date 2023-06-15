Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He assessed the risks for the station after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, visited the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP to assess the situation there.
Grossi filmed the video against the background of the cooling pond near the Zaporizhzhia NPP and emphasized that it is important for the safety of the plant that the water level in the reservoir remains the same.
If it is possible to control evaporation, then the ZNPP may be safe for some time.
- Before that, the head of the IAEA met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss steps that minimize risks for the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat; it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- "Skhemy" showed satellite images of the tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP. The tributary became shallow due to a constant decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir. However, Energoatom says that the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond is stable. The situation is under control.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it would not leave it at that and would help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- The estimated amount of damage to the environment due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP already exceeds 55 billion hryvnias.