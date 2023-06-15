Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He assessed the risks for the station after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, visited the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP to assess the situation there.

Grossi filmed the video against the background of the cooling pond near the Zaporizhzhia NPP and emphasized that it is important for the safety of the plant that the water level in the reservoir remains the same.

If it is possible to control evaporation, then the ZNPP may be safe for some time.