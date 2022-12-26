NYT: Repairing the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines will cost from $500 million

Nord Stream AG, which operates the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, has begun assessing the cost of repairing the damaged pipes. The amount will start from $500 million.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Russian representatives are also studying how long damaged gas pipelines can withstand the effects of salty seawater. One version of the estimate for repairs indicates that it will require at least $500 million.

The New York Times notes that the incident did not bring significant benefits to Russia, because it still has to pay Ukraine for gas transit. In addition, Russia can no longer use the argument about cheap gas to influence Germany and will also be forced to pay for the repair of the Nord Streams.