NYT: Repairing the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines will cost from $500 million

Nord Stream AG, which operates the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, has begun assessing the cost of repairing the damaged pipes. The amount will start from $500 million.
The New York Times writes about this with reference to its own sources.
Russian representatives are also studying how long damaged gas pipelines can withstand the effects of salty seawater. One version of the estimate for repairs indicates that it will require at least $500 million.
The New York Times notes that the incident did not bring significant benefits to Russia, because it still has to pay Ukraine for gas transit. In addition, Russia can no longer use the argument about cheap gas to influence Germany and will also be forced to pay for the repair of the Nord Streams.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "North Stream" and "North Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "North Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "North Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer, allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA, and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nordic Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. CNN reported that on September 26 and 27, Russian military supply ships and submarines were seen near the leakage zones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.
- Gas leaks from Nord Stream 2 stopped on October 1, and from Nord Stream 1 on October 2. On October 6, the Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.
- In November, the Security Service of Sweden confirmed the sabotage — traces of explosives were found.