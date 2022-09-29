CNN: Russian ships and submarines were seen near the areas of gas leaks from the “Nord Streams”

On September 26 and 27, Russian warships and submarines were seen near the areas of gas leaks from the Russian pipelines of the “Nord Stream” system.
CNN writes about this with reference to Western intelligence officers and a representative of the security agencies of one of the European countries.
It is not yet clear whether these ships had anything to do with the alleged gas pipeline explosions, but this is one of many factors that may point to Russian involvement in the incident. The presence of ships and submarines of the Russian Federation in the area of the leak in those days will be studied in detail by investigators.
A Danish military official added that Russian ships regularly operate in the area, so their presence does not necessarily indicate involvement in "accidents".
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nordic Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.