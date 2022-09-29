CNN: Russian ships and submarines were seen near the areas of gas leaks from the “Nord Streams”

On September 26 and 27, Russian warships and submarines were seen near the areas of gas leaks from the Russian pipelines of the “Nord Stream” system.

CNN writes about this with reference to Western intelligence officers and a representative of the security agencies of one of the European countries.

It is not yet clear whether these ships had anything to do with the alleged gas pipeline explosions, but this is one of many factors that may point to Russian involvement in the incident. The presence of ships and submarines of the Russian Federation in the area of the leak in those days will be studied in detail by investigators.

A Danish military official added that Russian ships regularly operate in the area, so their presence does not necessarily indicate involvement in "accidents".