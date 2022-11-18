Sweden found traces of explosives at the site of the accidents of the “Nord Streams”

The Security Service of Sweden confirms the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines — traces of explosives were found.

The organization published the statement on November 18.

During the inspection of the site of the incident in the Baltic Sea, significant damage to the gas pipelines as a result of the explosions was documented, and foreign objects were also removed, and traces of explosive substances were already found on them.

An extended analysis is currently underway, so that more specific conclusions can be drawn. A preliminary investigation should show whether someone can be held criminally liable.

The Swedish Security Service calls the incident in the Baltic Sea "very serious" and emphasized that it is closely monitoring the development of events and taking the necessary measures.