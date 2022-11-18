Sweden found traces of explosives at the site of the accidents of the “Nord Streams”

The Security Service of Sweden confirms the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines — traces of explosives were found.
The organization published the statement on November 18.
During the inspection of the site of the incident in the Baltic Sea, significant damage to the gas pipelines as a result of the explosions was documented, and foreign objects were also removed, and traces of explosive substances were already found on them.
An extended analysis is currently underway, so that more specific conclusions can be drawn. A preliminary investigation should show whether someone can be held criminally liable.
The Swedish Security Service calls the incident in the Baltic Sea "very serious" and emphasized that it is closely monitoring the development of events and taking the necessary measures.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nord Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. CNN reported that on September 26 and 27, Russian military supply ships and submarines were seen near the leakage zones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.
- On October 1, gas leaks from "Nord Stream — 2" stopped, and on October 2 — from "Nord Stream". On October 6, the Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.
- On November 12, it became known that a few days before the explosions, two vessels with their trackers turned off were passing through the pipeline zone. Specialists managed to identify these vessels, but they have not yet been publicly named. This information was passed on to NATO officials.