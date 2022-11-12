Leaks on the “Nord Streams”: a few days before the explosions, two vessels with disabled trackers were passing through the pipeline area

A few days before the gas leaks on the Nord Streams, two vessels with their trackers turned off were passing through the pipeline zone.

Wired writes about it.

Two large ships, each between 95 and 130 meters long, passed within a few miles of the gas leak. The company SpaceKnow, which analyzed the array of satellite images, said that these ships purposefully tried to hide their location and route.

Specialists managed to identify these vessels, but they have not yet been publicly named. SpaceKnow passed the information on to NATO officials investigating the pipeline incidents.