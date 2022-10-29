The Russians accused the British Navy of organizing the undermining of the Nord Stream

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has accused representatives of the Naval Forces of Great Britain of being involved in undermining the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

This is reported in the departmentʼs Telegram channel.

The occupiers also accused the British of preparing the Ukrainian military for a drone attack on Sevastopol Bay on Saturday night. “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Naval Forces participated in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26, namely the blowing up of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the statement said. Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. Nord Stream 2 was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but Nord Stream 1 was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.