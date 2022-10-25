Finnish seismologists recorded four explosions in the Nord Stream area

The Seismological Institute of the University of Helsinki recorded four earthquakes at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland in the area where the Nord Stream gas pipeline passes.
As Ilta-Sanomat writes, the tremors occurred in Russian territorial waters, near the city of Primorsk on October 20. Their magnitude ranged from 1.3 to 1.8 on the Richter scale. Seismologists classified tremors as explosions or collapses.
According to the estimates of seismologist Jari Korström, cited by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin sanomat, we are talking about explosions equivalent to 50-100 kilograms of explosives. He noted that the equipment recorded another explosion with similar intensity in the same area on Friday, October 21.
The reasons for this are currently unknown, but the expert does not rule out military exercises.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nordic Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. CNN reported that on September 26 and 27, Russian military supply ships and submarines were seen near the leakage zones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.
- Gas leaks from “Nord Stream 2” stopped on October 1, and from “Nord Stream 1” on October 2.
- On October 6, the Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage at "Nordic Streams".