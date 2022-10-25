Finnish seismologists recorded four explosions in the Nord Stream area

The Seismological Institute of the University of Helsinki recorded four earthquakes at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland in the area where the Nord Stream gas pipeline passes.

As Ilta-Sanomat writes, the tremors occurred in Russian territorial waters, near the city of Primorsk on October 20. Their magnitude ranged from 1.3 to 1.8 on the Richter scale. Seismologists classified tremors as explosions or collapses.

According to the estimates of seismologist Jari Korström, cited by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin sanomat, we are talking about explosions equivalent to 50-100 kilograms of explosives. He noted that the equipment recorded another explosion with similar intensity in the same area on Friday, October 21.

The reasons for this are currently unknown, but the expert does not rule out military exercises.