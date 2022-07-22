Review of events on July 22: Türkiye agreed on the export of Ukrainian grain, and the occupiers fired at Nikopol again

Ukraine, Türkiye, and the UN agreed on the export of grain. The agreement was signed by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The same document was signed separately by representatives of Türkiye, the United Nations, and Russia. Ukraine did not sign a joint document with the Russian Federation. The corridor will start working in the coming days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The SBU seized additional assets of Viktor Medvedchuk and Oksana Marchenko, which were managed from Russia. The state also confiscates the property of the banned Communist Party. This property is worth tens of millions of hryvnias — the largest among all banned parties.

Ukraine is waiting for a substantive conversation with representatives of Europol, who the day before announced "signs of arms trade from Ukraine." This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov. He also clarified that the publication of "weapons smuggling" in the Western media coincides with the beginning of Russiaʼs large-scale special information operation, MakZim, which discredits Ukraine. The main goal of the campaign is to stop the supply of weapons from the allies.

At night, the Russian army shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast: Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvorizky. Russian troops twice shelled Nikopol with rocket salvo systems — up to 100 shells were fired at the city. Previously, one person died, and one was injured. The shelling damaged 11 private houses, gas and water pipes and destroyed a railway track. And in Kramatorsk, the bodies of three victims were found under the rubble of a school destroyed by the Russians.

The occupiers in Kherson oblast want to establish a pontoon crossing across the Dnipro after the attacks on the Antonivivskyi bridge near Kherson. They are looking for documentation on the Antonivskyi Bridge in the Moscow archives in order to quickly repair it. Without it, it will be impossible to prepare a work plan and promptly repair the bridge.

And the bonus is a big interview with MP from "Servant of the People" Maryana Bezuhla. For more than an hour, she told "Babel" about the conflicts with "Servant of the People" MP Mykola Tyschenko, the reform of the SBU, which was never carried out; about what she did at the front, the reason she criticizes the head of Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Haidai, and also called some questions "conspiracy" and refused to answer them.