The Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksiy Danilov, commented on Europolʼs statement about “signs of arms trade from Ukraine”

The Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksiy Danilov, informed that Ukraine is waiting for a substantive conversation with representatives of Europol, who the day before stated "signs of arms trade from Ukraine".

Danilov announced this on July 22.

"We are waiting for a substantive conversation with the official representatives of Europol — with facts and evidence, regarding the statements about the allegedly existing cases of "trade in arms and military goods on the black market" from Ukraine. They are most interested in quick exchange of information and instant response," explained Oleksiy Danilov.

He noted that the publication of "arms smuggling" in the Western media coincided with the deployment of the large-scale MakZim special information operation of the Russian Federation to discredit Ukraine, the purpose of which is to stop the supply of weapons from allies.

"The operation is being conducted precisely in the period when qualitative changes are planned in the course of the war in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — precisely due to the arrival of modern Western weapons," Danilov emphasized.