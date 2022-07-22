The SBU seized additional assets of Viktor Medvedchuk and Oksana Marchenko, which were managed from Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine arrested additional assets of Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko, which were managed from Russia. The SBU reported this on July 22.

By court decision, in particular, the following were arrested:

corporate rights of LLC with authorized capital of 38 million hryvnias;

bank accounts for 1.3 million hryvnias;

two plots of land with an area of 3 and 5 hectares;

premises of two hotel complexes with an area of 4.5 and 2.4 thousand square meters.

According to the SBU, the beneficial owners of these assets are a citizen of the Russian Federation, Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko.

As part of this case, the Security Service exposes schemes for the legalization of Russian money in Ukraine aimed at financing anti-Ukrainian activities. Thus, the scheme consisted in the transfer of funds from Russian banks to an LLC registered in Ukraine, the owner of which is a citizen of the Russian Federation. This money came under the guise of maintenance and rent payments for two hotel complexes in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia oblasts, which are owned by Oksana Marchenko through a number of Ukrainian companies. The SBU has evidence that they were controlled directly from Russia.