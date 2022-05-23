Detained Viktor Medvedchuk told the details of the schemes in which Petro Poroshenko appears

Detained by the Security Service of Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason and aiding terrorism, spoke about the scheme of withdrawal from state ownership of part of the main oil pipeline "Samara — Western direction" for further pumping of diesel fuel through it.

Describing the essence of the scheme, Medvedchuk detailed the role of the fifth president Petro Poroshenko. Namely, he not only asked Medvedchuk to contact the leadership of the Russian Federation but also ensured the adoption of the necessary decisions in all Ukrainian instances.

"In order for this pipeline to become private property, and in fact Poroshenkoʼs own property, a number of actions had to be taken — courts, the prosecutorʼs office, the Antimonopoly Committee, the State Property Fund — all of them made decisions necessary for President Poroshenkoʼs personal interests," Medvedchuk said.

Thus, the detainee assures that he dealt with the pipeline at the request of the former president. Finally, during the year of operation, the pipeline earned twice as much money for its owners as was invested in its purchase — up to $ 42 million.

In addition, Medvedchuk told the details of the establishment in 2014-2015 of a mechanism for purchasing coal for the energy needs of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the so-called "Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics", i.e. the leaders of the militants.

"In fact, the entire top of the state apparatus was involved, starting with the president and ending with ministers, law enforcement officers, and those who directly implemented this scheme," the detainee explained.

He named specific names of high-ranking officials involved in harming the interests of our state — former government officials, executives of the National Bank, MPs, and law enforcement officials.

The Security Service of Ukraine continues investigative actions with the detainee to establish all the facts, circumstances, organizers and participants of the crimes committed.

We will remind that in April, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Medvedchuk after escape from under house arrest at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.