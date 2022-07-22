Ukraine signed an agreement on grain export with Turkey and the UN.

The document was signed by Ukraineʼs Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Turkeyʼs Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The same document was signed by representatives of Turkey, the UN and Russia (Ukraine and the Russian Federation did not sign any joint documents).

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem said that this agreement is an opportunity for farmers to export this yearʼs harvest and have funds for preparation for the next sowing. In addition, this is almost a billion dollars of foreign exchange revenue every month, which will go to support the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Control over the ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdennyi" was and remains completely under the control of the Ukrainian side. No vessels other than those intended to export grain and related food products and fertilizers are expected to be in these ports.

On July 14, the parties previously agreed to unblock three Ukrainian ports: Odesa, Pivdennyi, and Chornomorsk. The mechanism is as follows: grain can be sent from three ports in convoys accompanied by Ukrainian warships. Protection will be in place on their route, demining will be carried out partially. The Turkish Navy will check empty ships arriving in Ukrainian ports. The UN will establish a command and control center in Istanbul to monitor the level of threats to ships.

Russian ships will not be able to accompany Ukrainian ships. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, specified that in case of provocations, an immediate military response would be required.