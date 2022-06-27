NATO is not considering bringing in warships to unblock the Black Sea

NATO is not considering involving its warships to create a safe corridor in the Black Sea that could unblock Ukrainian exports.

This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana in an interview with European Truth.

According to him, the involvement of NATO military forces will exacerbate the conflict with Russia. The North Atlantic Alliance is looking for other options.

One of them is the organization of safe corridors at sea together with Russia, because Russia is a "player on this stage." Joanne added that this is a very difficult option and noted the attempts of Turkey to mediate, which is working on this issue as a member of NATO.