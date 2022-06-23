Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara is investigating the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was serious about reports of Russian abduction of Ukrainian grain and would not allow its import to its territory.

He stated this at a press conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, writes Anadolu.

Cavusoglu said that the Turkish side has not yet revealed the facts of Russian imports of Ukrainian grain into his country.

"We take every statement seriously and investigate it. Our investigation showed that the country of origin of ships and goods was Russia, "Cavusoglu said.

He said that Turkey was in favor of a "grain corridor", but the representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations should agree on it in Istanbul. The date of the meeting has not been set yet.

Truss, in turn, said that the problem of food exports from Ukraine should be resolved immediately — within the next month. She stressed that Ukrainian ports must be protected and commercial vessels must be guaranteed a safe corridor.