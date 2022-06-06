Zelensky: Weapons are the best guarantee of security of Ukrainian ports

President Volodymyr Zelensky considers weapons to be the best security guarantees for Ukrainian ports to unblock grain exports.

He stated this at a press conference.

Asked what guarantees are acceptable for Ukraine to clear ports, he said: “Weapons that we can deploy in the region. We are working on this and will get anti-ship systems. This is not a threat. These will be the best guarantees”.

Zelensky also noted that Türkiye could mediate in the unblocking of ports. "We are ready to export grain and we are breaking Russiaʼs rhetoric that we do not want to export and provoke a food crisis. We are ready, but we need a security corridor," the president said.