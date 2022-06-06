Bloomberg: Türkiye and Russia have agreed on a plan to export Ukrainian grain from Odesa. There are still doubts in Kyiv

Türkiye and Russia have agreed on a "road map" on how to safely export Ukrainian grain and unblock the port in Odesa. However, Ukraine still doubts whether to agree to it.

This was reported by Bloomberg and the Russian newspaper Izvestia, citing their own sources.

Türkiye has offered its assistance in demining the area around the port of Odesa, as well as in escorting Ukrainian grain trucks to a point in the Black Sea. There they will be taken under control by Russian ships that will accompany them to the Bosphorus.

In addition, a special coordination office is planned to be set up in Istanbul, with representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, and the United Nations.

Kyiv has agreed to take part in the Turkish operation but remains skeptical about demining the area around Odesa, as it will open the way for Russia to a naval attack. Türkiye hopes that UN involvement will help remove security concerns in Ukraine.

As early as Wednesday, June 8, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will be in Türkiye to discuss and agree on the plan in more detail.

Russia also wants to get the right to inspect ships moving to the port of Odesa for weapons, but Ukraine is also not ready to agree to such a request.

The preliminary plan envisages that the Turkish military will clear the waters around Odesa and will accompany cargo ships in Ukrainian territorial waters. In the neutral waters of the Black Sea, at some point, instead of Turkish troops, the cargo will be accompanied by Russian troops who will take it to the Bosphorus. From there, the ships will be able to get to the Mediterranean Sea and further to the destination countries.

Ukraine ranks 5th in the world in wheat exports and accounts for 9% of the total market. While Russia is the worldʼs largest exporter with 20% of the market.