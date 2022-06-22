Media: Turkey and Russia have agreed on talks with Ukraine on grain exports

Representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Defense discussed in Moscow the issue of unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain by sea.
This was reported by Milliyet.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the participants of the meeting reached an agreement on holding quadripartite talks with the participation of Ukraine and the UN. They are supposed to take place during the "coming weeks".
Turkey also discussed with Russia the issue of exporting commercial vessels with cargo from blocked Ukrainian ports and the safe return of Turkish aircraft at Boryspil airport.
The day before, Turkish media reported that representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations were to meet in Istanbul next week to discuss the issue of unblocking Ukrainian grain exports.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odesa.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that weapons are the best guarantee of security for Ukrainian ports and unblocking grain exports.
- Turkey and Russia have agreed on a plan to safely export Ukrainian grain and unblock the port in Odesa. However, Ukraine still doubts whether to agree to it.
- On June 14, US President Joe Biden said that the United States and European allies were working to remove the blocked Ukrainian grain by rail. To do this, they plan to build granaries near the border with Ukraine.