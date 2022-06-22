Media: Turkey and Russia have agreed on talks with Ukraine on grain exports

Representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Defense discussed in Moscow the issue of unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain by sea.

This was reported by Milliyet.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the participants of the meeting reached an agreement on holding quadripartite talks with the participation of Ukraine and the UN. They are supposed to take place during the "coming weeks".

Turkey also discussed with Russia the issue of exporting commercial vessels with cargo from blocked Ukrainian ports and the safe return of Turkish aircraft at Boryspil airport.