Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine is ready to create conditions for resumption of exports from Odesa port. Putin told his demands

Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odesa, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The question is how to prevent Russia from using the trade route to attack Odesa. There are currently no guarantees from Russia. We are looking for a solution together with the UN and partners," Kuleba added.

However, Russian President Putin gave an interview in which he stated the following:

"There are no problems with the export of grain from Ukraine."

"Let Kyiv clear the ports and the grain can come out."

"Russia is finishing work on demining ports under its control, through which Ukrainian grain can be exported."

"Russia is ready to ensure the peaceful transportation of grain and the arrival of ships in the Azov and Black Seas."

"Ukrainian grain can also be exported through the Danube, Poland, and the cheapest way — through Belarus, but then we need to lift sanctions."

As for the last point, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that his country is ready to help export Ukrainian grain through the Baltic ports, but on the condition that these ports should be available for Belarusian goods.