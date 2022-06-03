News

Ambassador of Ukraine in Turkey Vasyl Bodnar: Turkey buys grain stolen by Russia in Ukraine

Author:
Julia Sheredeha
Date:

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Turkey is one of the countries that buy grain that Russia stole from Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters.

Bodnar also told reporters that he had sought help from the Turkish authorities and Interpol to investigate who was involved in the supply of grain in transit through Turkish waters.