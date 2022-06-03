Ambassador of Ukraine in Turkey Vasyl Bodnar: Turkey buys grain stolen by Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Turkey is one of the countries that buy grain that Russia stole from Ukraine.
This was reported by Reuters.
Bodnar also told reporters that he had sought help from the Turkish authorities and Interpol to investigate who was involved in the supply of grain in transit through Turkish waters.
- The Turkish agency Anadolu Agency reported that Ukrainian grain is planned to be delivered to world markets thanks to the mechanism of the command center they want to set up in Istanbul. Under the auspices of the United Nations, they have prepared a plan to address the global food crisis. Its details will be discussed in the coming days at a meeting with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN.
- New satellite images from Maxar Technologies appeared on May 29, showing the Russian cargo ship Matros Pozynich full of grain stolen from Ukraine entering the Syrian port of Latakia on May 27, for the second time in four weeks.