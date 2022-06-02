Turkey is preparing a plan for safe grain exports from Ukraine

Ukrainian grain is planned to be delivered to world markets thanks to the mechanism of the command center they want to create in Istanbul.

This was reported by the Turkish agency Anadolu Agency.

The newspaper writes that under the auspices of the UN, they have prepared a roadmap to address the global food crisis. Its details will be discussed in the coming days at a meeting with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

"The quadripartite meeting will address issues such as route, insurance, and security of ships, and especially demining in the region," the statement said.

Sources in diplomatic circles said that Putin and Zelenskyy praised the cooperation in creating a "grain" corridor.