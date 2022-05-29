CNN: A Russian ship has arrived in Syria with a new batch of stolen grain in Ukraine

A Russian ship has arrived in Syria with a new batch of grain stolen from Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN.

New satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Russian cargo ship Matros Pozynich, full of grain stolen from Ukraine, entering the Syrian port of Latakia on May 27, its second voyage here in four weeks.

It is one of three ships carrying stolen grain in the Crimean port of Sevastopol since Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. It was last seen in Sevastopol on May 19 and was later tracked across the Bosphorus and south along the Turkish coast. It is estimated that the ship can carry about 30,000 tons of grain.