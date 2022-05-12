CNN showed satellite images of a Russian ship transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea to Syria

The American TV channel CNN showed satellite images showing a Russian ship transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from the occupied Crimea to Syria.

This is a Russian merchant ship "Matros Pozynych". On April 27, it dropped anchor off the coast of Crimea. The next day he was seen in the port of Sevastopol (the main port of Crimea). From Sevastopol, the "Matros Pozynych" crossed the Bosphorus and headed for the Egyptian port of Alexandria. According to Ukrainian officials, almost 30,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat were loaded on the ship. However, the Ukrainian authorities warned Egypt that the grain had been stolen, and the latter refused. Lebanon also refused to accept stolen grain. After that, the ship headed to the Syrian port of Latakia.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at least 400,000 tons of grain have been stolen and exported from Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Matros Pozynych is one of three vessels involved in the trade in stolen grain.