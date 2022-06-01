The Prime Minister of Poland stated that his country would help Ukraine export grain

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki stated that his country will assist in the export of goods, mainly grain, from Ukraine.

This was reported by Polskie Radio.

Today Mateusz Morawiecki took part in the opening of a modular town in Borodianka.

According to him, Warsaw will receive funding from the European Union to increase capacity and improve infrastructure, and will be an economic hub for an independent Ukraine.

Mateusz Morawiecki also said that grain exports from Ukraine were one of the main topics during the European Council meeting on May 30-31. He added that this was the topic "number two immediately after the war in Ukraine."

"This is several tens of millions of tons of grain, about 50 million tons of grain a year, without which the population of North Africa and the Middle East may have serious problems with food," said the Polish Prime Minister.

In addition, Morawiecki said that "several agreements between the ministries are being prepared today, which, on the one hand, will help Ukraine and, on the other hand, give Poland an economic impetus."

The Prime Minister of Poland also stressed that the most important thing today is to restore peace in Ukraine.