Ukraine and Poland have revoked permits for fuel trucks

Ukraine and Poland have agreed to revoke permits for all carriers engaged in international fuel transportation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The new rules have already entered into force, and both Ukrainian and Polish carriers can take advantage of these benefits.

The Ministry of Infrastructure told how it works.

To enter the territory of Poland without permits, fuel carriers must register by filling out this form https://forms.gle/waid3FnRX1duve9z8.

It must be completed no later than one day before crossing the border.