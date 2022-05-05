The government will send to the market 70 thousand tons of gasoline and almost 40 thousand tons of diesel to reduce the deficit

The government will direct the available volumes in Ukraine — 70,000 tons of gasoline and almost 40,000 tons of diesel — to the market to reduce fuel shortages.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyridenko.

She noted that the temporary fuel shortage arose due to the destruction by the Russians of the capacity of the Kremenchuk refinery and several oil depots.

According to her, now the market operators have 22.5 thousand tons of gasoline and 41.4 thousand tons of diesel fuel left.

"We have made a number of government decisions that will direct the countryʼs existing volumes — 70,000 tons of gasoline and about 40,000 tons of diesel — to the market that should reduce the deficit," said Yulia Svyridenko.

She added that operators are also contracted for certain volumes in Europe. The Minister of Economy also noted that the oil market is experiencing excess demand, which may be caused by panic among the population due to temporary fuel shortages.