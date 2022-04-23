Ukraine and Poland will set up a joint logistics company to increase Ukrainian exports

Ukraine and Poland signed a Memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the railway industry.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.

The memorandum provides for the establishment of a joint logistics company between the two countries. This will dramatically increase the volume of rail transportation of Ukrainian exports to the European Union and world markets through Europe.

"We signed a Memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the railway industry. After Russiaʼs full-scale war, Poland became a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine. The cooperation between the two countries is particularly close, and such cooperation should be strengthened," the Ukrainian Prime Minister stressed.