WSJ: Istanbul has previously agreed on the unblocking of three Ukrainian ports

In Istanbul, at the negotiations on the unblocking of the export of Ukrainian grain, which took place on July 13, the delegations of Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and Russia preliminarily agreed on the unblocking of three Ukrainian ports.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The mechanism is as follows: grain can be sent from three ports in convoys accompanied by Ukrainian warships. Protection will be in place on their route, demining will be carried out in part. The Turkish Navy will check empty ships arriving at Ukrainian ports. The UN will establish a command and control center in Istanbul to monitor the level of threats to ships.

According to Forbes, the parties agree on the unblocking of the Odesa, Black Sea and "South" ports.