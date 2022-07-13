”Grain negotiations”: Turkiye agreed to create a coordination center

Quadrilateral negotiations on the safe export of Ukrainian grain from ports blocked by the Russian army have ended in Turkiye. During this meeting, the parties agreed on the creation of a coordination center.

This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, writes Anadolu.

Military delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkiye, as well as representatives of the UN, were present at this meeting.

"As a result of the meeting, which took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the main technical issues were agreed, such as the establishment of a coordination center in Istanbul, where representatives of all parties will be present, joint control at the ports of departure and arrival, ensuring the safety of navigation on the departure routes", he noted.

According to him, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will meet again next week. Akar also expressed hope that the corresponding document will be signed next week.