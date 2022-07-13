The UN Secretary-General announced a “big step forward” in the issue of unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a "big step forward" in the negotiations on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain.
He wrote about it on Twitter.
"A ray of hope in a world overshadowed by crises. Today in Istanbul, we saw a big step forward to ensure the export of Ukrainian food through the Black Sea. I applaud the commitment of all those working to reach an agreement for our common humanity," Guterres said.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have been blocking exports from Ukrainian ports, as a result of which products have to be exported by rail and road. Western partners offered to build granaries near the border, negotiate with Russia, but they are not ready for military unblocking of roads. Meanwhile, Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain, exporting it to Crimea, Syria and Turkey, as evidenced by numerous journalistic investigations.
- On July 5, Erdogan announced intensified negotiations on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea. He expects progress within ten days. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, warned against hoping for a quick solution to the problem, as the negotiations are focused on the routes and safety of ships.
- The day before, Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin. He declared that the time had come for a "grain corridor". The Russian Federation stated that they would "continue the exchange of views" on this issue. On the same day, July 11, Erdogan spoke with Zelensky. The conversation was devoted to the war and the problem of the grain export blockade.
- On July 13, quadrilateral negotiations were held in Turkey regarding the safe export of Ukrainian grain from ports. During this meeting, the parties agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul. The delegations of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN will meet again next week.