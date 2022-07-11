Erdogan called Zelensky after Putin. They discussed the “grain corridor”

Turkish President Recep Erdogan called Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with Russian President Putin. The leaders of the countries discussed the issue of safe corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, which Erdogan also discussed with Putin.

This was announced by the administration of the Turkish leader.

Erdogan and Zelensky raised the issue of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The Turkish leader said that the resolution of the war "will in any case be diplomatic" and assured that Ankara is ready to offer any support, including mediation.

Regarding the grain corridors, Erdogan said that Turkey continues to work on the plan developed by the UN to supply Ukrainian grain products to the world market.

In response, Zelensky said that Türkiye and Ukraine should together prevent the export of Ukrainian grain by the Russians.