Russian troops shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast. A person died in Nikopol

On the night of July 22, the Russian army shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast: Nikopol, Synelnyk and Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of oblast military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

He showed a photo of the consequences of the night shelling.

Photo: Head of OVA Valentin Reznichenko.

Russian troops twice shelled Nikopol from multiple rocket launchers — up to 100 shells were fired at the city. Previously, one person died, an one was injured. The shelling damaged 11 private houses, a gas and water supply, and destroyed a railway track. It is not yet known when it will be possible to resume the movement of trains.

Russian troops hit warehouses in the Pokrovsk community. The shelling destroyed the transformer, and several villages were left without electricity.

The Russians hit the Zelenodol community with barrel artillery. A private house was affected, a fire broke out. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire.

There were seven "strikes" in Apostolovo. Rockets hit three schools in the city and destroyed them, as well as damaged residential buildings nearby. Rescuers are working on the spot. Previously, 8 people were injured.