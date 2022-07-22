”CHESNO”: The state confiscates the property of the banned Communist Party — tens of millions of hryvnias

The courtʼs decision to ban the Communist Party of Ukraine also refers to the confiscation of all property of the political force. The Communist Party has the most money among all banned parties — tens of millions of hryvnias.

The relevant calculations were carried out in the civic movement "CHESNO".

According to the courtʼs decision, the party owns 61 real estate objects — apartments, offices, garages and land plots. The total area of only offices and apartments is more than 4.5 thousand square meters. KPU also has one garage and three plots of land.

The property of the Communist Party is located throughout the country — from Transcarpathia to Luhansk Oblast and from Crimea to Sumy Oblast. However, most of its facilities are in the occupied territory, and especially in Donbas and Crimea. Currently, most communist real estate is located in temporarily occupied territories — 34 objects out of 61).

The party also owns 16 cars. These are domestic "Slavuta" cars produced in 2004-2008, two "Gazelles" and LADA Samara produced in 2012.

The total value of all the property of the Communist Party is difficult to calculate since some of it is now in the occupied territories, and some is in an unclear state. However, this drags on tens of millions of hryvnias, which the state will receive.