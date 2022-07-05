The court banned the Communist Party of Ukraine

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv banned the activity of the Communist Party of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

The court satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, banning the partyʼs activities in Ukraine, and transferring its funds and assets (regional, city, district organizations, centers and structural entities) to the state.

The full text of the decision will be published on the official websites of the Ministry of Justice and the Verkhovna Rada.