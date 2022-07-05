The court banned the Communist Party of Ukraine

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv banned the activity of the Communist Party of Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the court.
The court satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, banning the partyʼs activities in Ukraine, and transferring its funds and assets (regional, city, district organizations, centers and structural entities) to the state.
The full text of the decision will be published on the official websites of the Ministry of Justice and the Verkhovna Rada.
- On March 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine suspended the activities of a number of parties with ties to the Russian Federation for the period of martial law. Among these parties are the "Opposition Platform — For Life" and the Shariy Party. After that, the activity of OPFL was stopped in the Verkhovna Rada and in a number of city councils.
- Later, the courts began to ban pro-Russian parties. Currently, the Shariy Party, the "Socialists" party, the "Opposition Bloc", "United Russia", which was previously called the Party of Putinʼs Politics, the "Progressive Socialist Party", the "Nashi" party and others are banned.