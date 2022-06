The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv has banned the Nashi party, which the Ministry of Justice has recognized as pro-Russian. The leader of this party is ex-MP Yevhen Muraev.

This was reported by the "Chesno" movement.

According to the courtʼs decision, the funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary branches, and other structural entities will become the property of the state.

This is the fourth party banned by the court recently.