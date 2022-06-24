The court banned the political party “United Rus”. It used to be called Putinʼs Politics Party

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal banned the activities of the pro-Russian “United Rus” party. It used to be called the Putin Politics Party.

This was reported by the courtʼs press service on its Facebook page.

The court satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine: the activity of the “United Rus” Political Party was banned; funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary branches and other structural entities have been transferred to state ownership," the statement reads.

The party was founded in June 2003 under the name "Slavic Peopleʼs Patriotic Union". It later changed its name to Putinʼs Politics Party, and later became known as “United Rus”. Its co-chairman is Oleksiy Remenyuk, MP of the 3rd and 4th convocations. The party was most popular in Crimea but gained less than 0.5%.