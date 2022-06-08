The court banned the Opposition Bloc party

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal banned the Opposition Bloc political party in Ukraine.

The court ruled on June 8, and the Chesno project received a copy of the decision.

The property of the party and all its branches is transferred to the state. However, the decision to ban the activity can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The court session was formally open, but journalists were not allowed into the courtroom without any explanation. Due to the closed nature of the trial, the reasons for the ban on the Opposition Bloc will become known only after the publication of the full text of the court decision.