The court banned the Progressive Socialist Party. It was headed by Natalia Vitrenko

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal banned the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine. It was founded and headed by ex-Peopleʼs Deputy Natalia Vitrenko.

The court wrote about it in the Facebook.

The court satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine: the activity of the political party "Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine" was banned; funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary branches and other structural entities have been transferred to state ownership, "the statement reads.

At the same time, the party itself filed a counterclaim with the Ministry of Justice and the Security Service, but the court denied the claim.

The Progressive Socialist Party was founded by Natalia Vitrenko in 1996. She has consistently opposed Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and NATO, and an alliance with Russia and Belarus. The partyʼs program also includes a number of items on the return of many Soviet norms and the introduction of Russian as the second state language.