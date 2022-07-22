Stories

The war. The invaders shelled Kharkiv, Britain will send dozens of artillery installations to Ukraine, EU imposed new sanctions against Russia. Day 149: live coverage

Kostia Andreikovets
Armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army on the bridge over the Dnipro River. July 21, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv again — three people were killed and dozens injured. The US military said that the Russians did not destroy any HIMARS systems in Ukraine. Great Britain promised the Ukrainian Armed Forces dozens of artillery installations, hundreds of drones, and hundreds more anti-tank weapons. According to intelligence, Russia has already used up to 60% of its stockpile of high-precision weapons, and the European Union has introduced the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Follow the main events of the 149th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 21).