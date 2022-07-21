Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense: the Russians have already used up to 60% of their stockpile of high-precision weapons

The Russian army has already used up to 60% of its high-precision weapons stockpile. These are different types of ballistic and cruise missiles.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this at the briefing.

"Military intelligence has made a certain assessment... regarding high-precision weapons, as the Russian Federation calls it. The same Iskander, Caliber, air-launched cruise missiles, Kh-101, Kh-555 — according to our calculations, 55 to 60% of the pre-war stocks have been used to date," he explained.

According to him, Russia used the most ballistic missiles for the Iskander complex.

Skibitskyi added that Russia has a large stockpile of old Soviet weapons — these are Kh-22 cruise missiles, which have already been used twice from the territory of Belarus, a set of Smerch, Uragan rockets, aerial bombs, and other cruise missiles.