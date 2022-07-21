The war. Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Kharkiv, the Russian Federation officially wants to capture Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the USA gives Ukraine four more HIMARS. Day 148: live coverage

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Saltivka district of Kharkiv with Grad missiles — five civilians were killed, including a 13-year-old boy. For the first time, the Russians officially admitted that they are trying to capture not only the Ukrainian Donbas — they are "interested in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and some other territories". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that this shows Russiaʼs focus on war and terror. The US is giving Ukraine four more HIMARS missile systems. The Ukrainian army already has twelve these installations. In total, the allies promise Ukraine 20 such MLRS. Follow the main events of the 147th day of the war in our new live coverage (and here is what happened on July 20).