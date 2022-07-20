The Russians shelled the residential sector of Nikopol. Two people died, nine were injured

At night, the Russian occupying forces again shelled the residential sector of the Nikopol district from “Grad”.

It was announced by the head of the oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko.

The occupiers fired more than 30 rockets.

Previously, two people died, nine were injured. Six victims are in the hospital, among them four children. The youngest injured is only three years old.

The shelling completely destroyed three private houses and damaged a dozen more.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and find out the extent of the destruction.

Undetonated ammunition is scattered around the city. Pyrotechnics are working.