The US Secretary of Defense: The United States will provide Ukraine with 4 more HIMARS systems

The US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced during a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine that the United States will transfer 4 more HIMARS systems to Ukraine.

In June, Ukraine received four HIMARS installations from the USA. On July 8, American President, Joe Biden, signed a new $800 million aid package, according to which Ukraine will receive additional "Himars" from other countries and more ammunition from the United States.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, noted that Ukraine needs at least 50 HIMARS and M270 systems to effectively deter the enemy, and at least one hundred for an effective counteroffensive.