The US will provide Ukraine with additional HIMARS systems. The Ministry of Defense says that 100 pieces are needed for a counteroffensive

This week, the administration of US President Joe Biden will announce another package of military aid to Ukraine. It will include additional HIMARS missile systems.

This was announced by the coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with a historic level of security assistance. Later this week, the administration will announce the next package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine. It will include more HIMARS, which the Ukrainians use very effectively to make a difference on the battlefield," he noted.

Also, according to him, this package will include additional artillery ammunition and rockets for MRL.

At the same time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says that Ukraine needs at least 50 HIMARS and M270 systems to effectively deter the enemy and at least 100 for an effective counteroffensive.