US President Biden signed a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine. In particular, it includes four more HIMARS

On July 8, US President Joe Biden signed a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $400 million, which includes four additional high-mobility HIMARS artillery systems and ammunition.

This is reported by Reuters.

This package also includes more accurate howitzer ammunition that the US military has. Until now, they have not been provided to Kyiv.

Journalists, citing an unnamed US defense official, also note that after sending four HIMARS as part of this package, the total number of such systems in Ukraine will reach 12.

"Ukraine has now been successfully striking Russian locations in Ukraine, deeper behind the front lines and disrupting Russiaʼs ability to conduct that artillery operation," this anonymous official told Reuters.

He added that the Ukrainians did not use the HIMARS system to strike outside of Ukraine.

Including this package, the United States has so far allocated about $7.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.