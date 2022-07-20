The war. The occupiers shelled Kramatorsk, Slovyansk and Gulyaipole, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than a thousand settlements, and Ukraine will receive additional HIMARS. Day 147: live coverage

Russian troops shelled the central parts of the cities of Kramatorsk and Gulyaipole — there are dead and wounded. The Russians also shelled Slovyansk city again. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than a thousand populated areas — another 2.5 thousand towns and villages are awaiting deoccupation. Canada also opened a fundraiser for the purchase of the Bayraktar drone for Ukraine, and Ukrainian volunteers launched a fundraiser for Punisher UAVs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that it will not oppose the transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory, and the United States promised additional HIMARS missile systems in the new aid package. Follow the main events of the 147th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 19).